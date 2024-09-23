Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In MacroGenics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in MacroGenics between March 7, 2024 to May 9, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX) and reminds investors of the September 24, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the safety data from its TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobramitamab duocarmazine.

On May 9, 2024, the investing public learned that the drug was significantly more dangerous than defendants had previously represented.