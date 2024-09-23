Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Lifecore To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFCR) and reminds investors of the September 27, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (3) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (4) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (5) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 10, 2024, Lifecore revealed in a filing with the SEC that the Company could not complete the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended November 26, 2023, as it continued to finalize the restatement of certain previously issued consolidated financial statements "and the preparation and review processes in support of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 28, 2023 [] and of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended August 27, 2023 [], which delay could not be eliminated by the Company without unreasonable effort and expense."

On this news, Lifecore's stock price fell $0.28 per share, or 3.98%, to close at $6.75 per share on January 11, 2024.

On January 12, 2024, Lifecore issued a press release announcing that the Company received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of NASDAQ indicating that "as a result of the Company's delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 29, 2023 [] and its continued delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended May 28, 2023 [] and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 27, 2023 [] with the [SEC]" the Company was not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

On this news, Lifecore's stock price fell $0.11 per share, or 1.6%, to close at $6.76 per share on January 16, 2024.