Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Super Micro Computer To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Super Micro Computer between February 2 2021 and August 28, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro Computer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) and reminds investors of the October 29, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of SMCI’s accounting; notably, that it was subject to consistent overreporting of sales and underreporting of expenses, that it had re-hired multiple executives who departed in the wake of the Company’s prior accounting scandal, that the Company has a closer relationship to its related parties than disclosed, that SMCI had more related parties than it had disclosed, and that the Company had not ceased exporting products to areas restricted by the United States government as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, risking government sanction.

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research unveiled a short report on SMCI. The short report detailed several allegations against the Company, including that Hindenburg “found glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and control failures, and customer issues.”