Adarga, the leader in AI-driven information intelligence, has been awarded a contract with Defence Support, part of the UK’s Strategic Command.

Defence Support has selected Adarga’s Vantage software to accelerate analysis as it explores threats to UK military operations worldwide in a fast-moving information environment. Its analysts and leaders are benefitting from Vantage’s unique search, discovery, and generative AI capabilities to deliver enriched and enhanced intelligence outputs to decision-makers, as well as streamline work processes.

“Driving efficiency and boosting productivity is undoubtedly a key priority for defence, and human-machine teaming is a fundamental driver of this”, said Adarga’s Senior Vice President Public Sector, Charlie Maconochie. “We are delighted to hear that Defence Support are not only saving significant amounts of time through the use of Vantage, but can also more effectively scale their research efforts and produce better results having had more time to focus on higher-level analysis,” he added.

Users can now more rapidly interpret a large volume of curated data that has been automatically collated, contextualised, and connected – as well as translated from over 75 languages – with a tool purpose-built to augment rather than replace human intelligence. As a result, Defence Support have reported an increase in the quality of their insights with the ability to access a wide range of global information that would typically remain inaccessible. This is not only broadening their knowledge base but also introducing diverse perspectives on various topics.

Adarga’s Question and Answer (Q&A) function has also been recognised as a powerful tool by Defence Support. Its specialist capability enables users to generate natural language answers to complex questions rapidly and ask questions of specific outputs and reports that have been generated in the platform. The capability is powered by its carefully calibrated large language model and features robust guardrails to ensure it is used safely and with confidence, providing citations and links back to source documents.

“Our software provides a powerful means to uncover insights that may otherwise have been missed, with the ability to interrogate and contextualise both proprietary and publicly available data in one secure place. This is a vital capability for our armed forces and we are proud to be supporting the Defence Support team in generating well-informed and nuanced analyses for more strategic, evidence-based decision-making," added Maconochie.

About Adarga

Adarga is an AI software leader specialising in information intelligence. Its technology is deployed to allied armed forces, national security organisations, and the commercial sector, delivering information and decision advantage in a world of increasing geopolitical threats. Headquartered in London, UK, Adarga has an expanding global footprint in the US and Australia.