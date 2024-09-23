BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) today announced that the Company intends to issue a press release summarizing third quarter 2024 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekUS.com and clicking on the investor relations section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, pipelines, and renewable fuels. The refining assets consist primarily of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations include Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL). Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries owned approximately 72.5% (including the general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP as of August 5, 2024.

Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website ( www.delekus.com ), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage ( www.delekus.com/news ) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).