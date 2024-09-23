BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeleteMe, a leading online privacy protection service, announces its collaboration with the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) to help women and nonbinary journalists protect themselves against online attacks and cyberbullying through doxxing. The collaboration is supported by the Microsoft Democracy Forward program and will provide free DeleteMe memberships to women and nonbinary journalists, reducing the availability of their personal information online ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

With online harassment growing, and 30 percent of reporters experiencing digital violence, journalists face unprecedented risks. The collaboration between DeleteMe and IWMF seeks to increase the safety of these journalists by offering comprehensive online privacy protection, ensuring that journalists can continue their essential work without risk of doxxing.

Doxxing is the act of publicly and maliciously revealing personal information about an individual, and it poses significant risks for journalists. It can lead to online harassment campaigns that translate to in-person violence. Moreover, doxxing disproportionately affects women.

To prevent doxxing, DeleteMe expunges an individual's personal information from search engines and data brokerage sites. Participating journalists simply have to create a DeleteMe account and submit their personal information. DeleteMe does the rest by searching the internet for their information and requesting its removal. This reduces the likelihood of bad actors obtaining and sharing a journalist’s personal information, exposing them to threats and intimidation.

Microsoft’s Democracy Forward is helping to fund the program as part of its commitment to safeguarding open and secure democratic processes, supporting independent journalism and journalists, and promoting a healthy information ecosystem.

“In this particularly charged political moment, online harassment seeks to chill essential reporting that’s a critical pillar to our democracy,” said Elisa Lees Muñoz, Executive Director of the IWMF. “Through our partnership with DeleteMe, and thanks to Microsoft, the IWMF can ensure that journalists are given every tool possible to safeguard their work and protect themselves from abuse.”