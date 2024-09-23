Delta Delivers Strong On-Time Performance in August, OAG Data Reveals

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

On-time performance (OTP) in North America has shown a notable month-on-month improvement, as airlines in the region recover from the July CrowdStrike IT outage. The latest August OTP data from OAG reveals a solid rebound, with strong gains in its Most Punctual Airlines and Airports rankings.

Delta Airlines, which was significantly affected by July’s CrowdStrike IT outage, saw OTP bounce back by 11 percentage points, to 79.18% of flights on-time in August, making it the most punctual of the large (12,000+ flights in the month) North American airlines. Following Delta were Southwest Airlines (#2, OTP 78.19%), Alaska Airlines (#3, OTP 76.34%), United Airlines (#4, 76.22%) and American Airlines (#7, OTP 71.12%). Southwest had the lowest cancellation rate amongst the large airlines, 0.83%.

Across all airline categories Hawaiian Airlines, based in Honolulu, ranked as the most punctual North American airline in August 2024, with an OTP of 87.27%.

Ultra-low-cost carrier AveloAirlines, based in Texas, operated 85.13% of its flights on time and boasted the best cancellation record, with no flights cancelled during the month. In total there were 19011 cancellations in North America, representing 2.12% of all scheduled flights.

In the airport rankings, Los Angeles International (LAX) led the major airport category with an OTP of 80.17%, while Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International topped the large airport category (more than 6,000 flights) with an OTP of 87.29%.

For more insights and the complete methodology, view the analysis here.

About OAG

OAG is the leading data platform for the global travel industry, powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem. It has the world’s largest network of flight information.