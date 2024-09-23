EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com ) is pleased to announce that Denbright Dental Labs ( www.denbright.com ), a full solutions dental lab company offering world class, high-quality dental prosthetics, has appointed David Casper as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Casper is a seasoned global executive with over 30 years of experience in the dental and medical device industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of DenMat Holdings (2017-2023), a global business which includes a professional dental products portfolio as well as a dental laboratory focused on cosmetic restorations, which he successfully transacted to a strategic buyer. Previously, he served as President of the medical device division of Glidewell Laboratories, where he was responsible for all of the division’s functions including product strategy, operations, and M&A. During his time at Glidewell, he also served as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to Glidewell, Mr. Casper ran the Dental Implant platform for Danaher Corporation’s dental division as Managing Director. Through these experiences, David has executed on transformative growth strategies both organically and through M&A. He has also held executive leadership roles at companies such as General Electric and Nobel Biocare.

“I am thrilled to become part of a differentiated dental lab platform who has proven to be an industry leader,” David commented. “Denbright’s business model uniquely focuses on being a full solutions partner through offering its customers support in digital workflow / technology adoption and clinical education, in addition to being a full-service lab offering high quality prosthetics across all product categories. I look forward to partnering with our best-in-class management team and lab operators to accelerate growth for our valued employees and customers.”

Jimmy Frye at O2 commented, “We couldn’t be more excited for David to join Denbright’s management team. He has an impressive track record of leading and scaling businesses in the dental industry, and adds a tremendous amount of expertise and firepower to our team as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives. His addition further bolsters Denbright as one of the most scaled and sophisticated dental labs in the country.”

Denbright further strengthened its management team through the appointments of Conrad Rensburg to President, John Ballard to Chief Operating Officer, and Sid Jain as Chief Integration Officer.

About Denbright Denbright Dental Labs is a full solutions multi-site dental laboratory company that provides high-quality dental prosthetics for cosmetic dentistry (full arch, single and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, and veneers), general dentistry (single and multi-unit posterior crowns and bridges), implants (single unit, bridge, and full mouth), surgical solutions, and removable dental products (dentures, custom trays, and nightguards). Denbright has invested heavily in its digital workflow capacity and has ~190K sq. ft. in manufacturing space across its facilities, with additional capacity through partnerships with trusted offshore manufacturing providers. With approximately 700 employees across seven laboratories, Denbright serves over 5,000 customers throughout North America. Additional information is available at www.denbright.com.

About O2 Investment Partners O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.