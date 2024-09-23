Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (OTC: RADTY) is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm has been listed on ASX (RAD) since November 2021. The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer, in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development from some of the world’s leading universities and institutes. The pipeline has been built based on the potential to be first-to-market or best in class.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (August 2024).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

Australia

Custodian Bank

BNP Paribas S.A. ARBN 000 000 117

Effective Date

September 18, 2024

Level I ADR

CUSIP

75041J 101

ISIN

US75041J1016

Symbol

RADTY

Exchange

OTC

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 200 ordinary shares

Eligibility

DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts

New Business Development

Markets Distribution

Nicole Pfundstein

London

Tel: +61 2 8258 1019

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

New York

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

www.adr.db.com

adr@db.com

gtb.db.com

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© September 2024 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Issued by press department of Deutsche Bank AG NY

Internet: http://www.db.com

1 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

http://www.db.com/press

Phone +1 212 250 7171

E-Mail: press-media-relations.americas@db.com

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919086729/en/

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Bank AG

Press & Media RelationsDylan Riddle

Tel. +12122504982

Cell. +1(904)3866481

Emaildylan.riddle@db.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RADIOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL FINANCE ONCOLOGY HEALTH BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CLINICAL TRIALS

SOURCE: Deutsche Bank

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 12:00 PM/DISC: 09/19/2024 12:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919086729/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy