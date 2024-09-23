SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today the launch of the third season of Dexcom U, the company’s groundbreaking NIL (name, image, likeness) program exclusively for college athletes with diabetes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918060382/en/

The Dexcom U 2024 roster consists of 20 athletes who all use Dexcom CGM to monitor their glucose levels and manage their diabetes (Graphic: Dexcom)

Heralded by Ad Age as a Top 5 NIL Partnership after its inaugural season in 2022, the 2024 Dexcom U season welcomes four new athletes from top schools including Alabama A&M, University of Southern California, University of Missouri and Florida Gulf Coast University. The roster includes 20 athletes across 12 different sports including beach volleyball, water polo, lacrosse, cheerleading and more.

All Dexcom U athletes use Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology to manage their diabetes. Dexcom CGMs consist of a small, wearable sensor that continually measures and sends glucose data wirelessly to a smart device * or receiver, giving users accurate 1 real-time glucose data that empowers them to train and compete at a high level, breaking new barriers in their respective sports.

“Heading into year three of this unique program, we want to amplify the impact Dexcom U athletes are making on the next generation of people with diabetes,” said Teri Lawver, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Dexcom. “After supporting nearly 30 college athletes since the program’s inception in 2022, with multiple reaching professional ranks, our Dexcom U roster is proof that with the right support and technology, people with diabetes can achieve their athletic dreams.”

With research that reveals representation for people with diabetes can help inspire up-and-coming college and professional athletes 2, Dexcom has doubled down on fuelling mentorships between aspiring young athletes and those playing at the collegiate or pro levels.

To bring the program’s mentorship pillar to life, Dexcom hosted the first-ever Dexcom U Sports Camp in San Diego during the offseason. The camp brought together professional athletes including Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson, Dexcom U team members and young athletes ranging from ages 11 to 15 — all who have three things in common: a diabetes diagnosis, a passion for sports, and pride in wearing Dexcom CGM technology like Dexcom G7. At the camp, Dexcom U athletes were paired with mentees following a dynamic day of activities. Since then, they regularly check in on each other, offering support and reminders that diabetes doesn’t have to hold them back.

The Dexcom U 2024 roster consists of 20 athletes, with four new and 16 returning members, who all use Dexcom CGM to monitor their glucose levels and manage their diabetes:

Amber Jackson , Track & Field, University of Louisville

Ava DeStefon , Cheerleading, Clemson University

Ben Mirisch , Water Polo, University of Southern California

Bri Carrasquillo , Lacrosse, University of Oregon

Caleb Fauria , Football, University of Delaware

Dante Vasquez , Football, Springfield College

Isaac Traudt , Basketball, Creighton University

Jaci Carpenter , Beach Volleyball, Florida Gulf Coast University

Jaxon Dowell , Golf, University of Oklahoma

Jessica Walter , Softball, Providence College

Joshua Meriwether , Football, Tennessee State University

Leo Giannoni , Baseball, Florida Gulf Coast University

Madison Moraja , Track & Field, North Carolina State University

Marlee Fray , Soccer, Oral Roberts University

Nicholas Hahne , Cheerleading, University of Notre Dame

Paris Husic , Track & Field, Clemson University

Raegan Lantz, Volleyball, Miami (OH) University

Sam Horn , Football & Baseball, University of Missouri

Shelomi Sanders , Basketball, Alabama A&M

Tristan Wakefield , Rowing, Syracuse University

“I joined Dexcom U because it’s important to me to share my story to be a voice for others and show I won’t be deterred from achieving my goals despite living with diabetes,” said Shelomi Sanders, first-year member of Dexcom U and basketball player at Alabama A&M. “Not only does my Dexcom G7 give me and my loved ones peace of mind, but the connectivity features I’m able to tap into through my automated insulin delivery system help me elevate my game to the next level.”

Dexcom will continue to offer free educational resources to help other athletes with diabetes better understand how to manage their condition. These resources also help parents, coaches and teammates better understand the disease and learn how to support those with diabetes. These resources consist of first-hand advice from Dexcom U athletes as well as tips for the next generation of athletes with diabetes so they can better manage their condition, stay active and feel their best physically and mentally – on and off the field.

“Being part of such a special program like Dexcom U means the world to me, and it’s empowering to know there’s a community out there that understands the additional hurdles that athletes with diabetes have to overcome,” said Joshua Meriwether, second-year member of the program and football player at Tennessee State University. “As a young teenager I dreamed of having a support system like I do with my Dexcom U teammates, so being able to mentor and inspire the next generation of athletes with diabetes is extremely rewarding.”

To learn more about Dexcom U and access the educational resources, visit https://www.dexcom.com/dexcomu.

About Dexcom, Inc.