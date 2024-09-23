Dallas, TX, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is once again joining the fight against breast cancer this October with the return of their popular limited-edition Pink Big Yellow Cup.

This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the world’s largest barbecue brand’s signature Big Yellow Cup will once again turn PINK. Throughout the month, Dickey’s will offer the limited-edition 32-ounce Tribute Cup for purchase to pit masters and barbecue enthusiasts in a ll of its locations across the country. A portion of the proceeds from each charitable cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation. The funds collected from the collectible Pink Big Yellow Cup Dickey will then be used to provide mammograms and other breast cancer detections, treatments and services for local first responders.

“We are thrilled to once again bring back our popular Pink Big Yellow Cup to support our local first responders in the battle against breast cancer,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This tribute cup demonstrates our commitment and passion for the safety and health of the brave first responders across the country. And we couldn’t be happier to continue this tradition each October.”

Last October there were over 350,000 Pink Big Yellow Cups sold in support of this important cause. The barbecue brand is hoping to surpass that number this year.

“Dickey’s, along with The Dickey Foundation knows that early detection is key to increasing survival rates against breast cancer, said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Therefore, every cup donation can potentially life-saving mammography screening. Dickey’s is proud to continue doing its part to raise awareness and support for this cause.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.