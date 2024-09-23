PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Digbi Health expands its award-winning multi-condition telehealth platform with the introduction of a comprehensive solution that leverages genetic insights, gut microbiome analysis, and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to improve the effectiveness of GLP-1 drugs and guarantee successful medication tapering.
Key Features of Digbi Health’s Medically Managed Program:
“At Digbi Health, we leverage the gut microbiome to boost the body’s natural production of GLP-1, enabling patients to taper off medication while maintaining their health and weight loss,” said Ranjan Sinha, CEO of Digbi Health. “Our ability to combine obesity, GI, and cardiometabolic care into a single platform simplifies management for employers, increases care utilization, and reduces ER visits.”
“While GLP-1 drugs are effective, 30% of users gain or lose less than 3% body weight. Digbi Health leverages its expertise in precision biology to improve these outcomes,” said Dr. Garima Sharma, VP of Care. “Adherence issues due to GI distress, cost, and access are common. We address these through holistic care and offer safe compounded GLP-1 options for those who cannot afford branded drugs or lose coverage, ensuring effective and equitable care.”
Addressing Employer Pain Points:
For more information on Digbi Health’s medically managed weight loss program, visit https://digbihealth.com/pages/partner
