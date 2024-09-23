THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that Lippincott, DigiKey's renowned branding agency, has been awarded Gold in the Graphis Design Awards 2025 global design competition for DigiKey's brand refresh.

The Graphis Design Awards 2025 highlight award-winning creative work that sets new global design industry standards. Graphis Awards competitions are recognized as some of the most prestigious in the creative industry, honoring exceptional talent and visionary work worldwide. The winning project, a result of the dynamic partnership between DigiKey and Lippincott, was honored for creating a new brand purpose and visual identity and showcasing its ability to accelerate progress for designers, buyers and builders.

The updated logo and brand system is an evolution of the company’s historic look that allows for design flexibility across digital platforms while reinforcing an engineered feel in a more modern, timeless way. It was designed to emphasize progress and connection with suppliers and customers while reflecting DigiKey’s digital-first, forward-looking perspective. The refreshed brand identity also features a simplified company name to better reflect its deep technical product and digital solutions portfolio.

“DigiKey is honored to receive this prestigious recognition in partnership with Lippincott,” said Tim Carroll, vice president of digital business at DigiKey. “Being recognized at this level is a tremendous honor and reaffirms our commitment to creating the best experiences possible for our global customers, suppliers and team members.”

“We are thrilled with the work we completed in partnership with DigiKey. Every element of the brand was considered and optimized to support the company’s long-term strategy — all in the language familiar to designers and engineers,” said Tim Cunningham, senior partner at Lippincott.

The Graphis Design Awards attract entries from top-tier design firms and brands worldwide, making this win a significant achievement for DigiKey and Lippincott.

For more information about DigiKey’s brand refresh, please visit the DigiKey website.