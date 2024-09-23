THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced the debut of Season 4 of the Factory Tomorrow video series sponsored by Siemens and Banner Engineering. The newest season of the series explores the next wave of innovation in industrial automation solutions for global manufacturing.

The modern factory is defined by technology that enables more efficient production and deeper insights into the critical data of day-to-day operations. Season 4 of the Factory Tomorrow video series uncovers how breakthroughs from industry leaders like Siemens and Banner Engineering are driving efficiency, providing actionable insights into daily operations and forming the future of global production.

“Looking ahead at the products and technologies shaping the world of manufacturing, we are on the cusp of a new frontier,” stated Eric J. Halvorson, senior marketing technology manager at DigiKey. “The speed to market for manufacturers today must be faster and more efficient than ever. DigiKey takes pride in partnering with the top automation products manufacturers in the world and we put their products in the hands of customers faster than anyone. Working with top-line manufacturers such as Siemens and Banner Engineering allows us to enable the vision of our customers and help them make it a reality.”

“Manufacturers constantly strive to be more responsive to their customers and more resilient within their value chain ecosystems,” said Chris Stevens, senior vice president of automation at Siemens. “To achieve this, their production capability must become increasingly adaptive. Siemens helps by providing the world’s most complete portfolio for designing, automating and executing production in any industry. Working with DigiKey, we provide thousands of manufacturers access to Siemens solutions daily, enabling them to continue their journeys to more adaptive production.”

"The factory of tomorrow looks different for everyone," said Bob Bergsgaard, director of marketing at Banner Engineering. "One path that we often talk about is to think big, start small and scale fast. Partnering with DigiKey gives customers access to Banner's extensive toolbox of easy-to-use solutions—including sensors, lighting, indication, machine safety, industrial wireless and connectivity products—so they can take a low-risk approach to testing ideas and implementing new solutions in minutes, not months."

The first of three videos in the series, “Manufacturing the Digital Thread,” explores how innovators like Siemens are enabling digital transformations in the manufacturing world. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are used to create digital representations of complex manufacturing systems. The video also highlights how real-time simulation, data analysis and predictive maintenance are creating the factories of tomorrow.

The second video, “Breaking Through with Industrial IoT,” explores how Banner Engineering is leading the charge with plug-and-play solutions for sensing, wireless connectivity and machine safety. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) focuses on machine-to-machine communication and allows for user-friendly automation, higher efficiency and longer asset longevity.

The third and final video, “The Future of the Factory Floor,” highlights how DigiKey, Siemens and Banner Engineering view technological breakthroughs to fill the gaps across the factory floor. The next generation of intelligent manufacturing will be shaped by AI, real-time data and enhanced human-computer interaction.