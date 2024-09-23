DIRTT Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”) (TSX: DRT) (OTC: DRTTF) announced today the results of its special meeting of shareholders held on September 20, 2024 (the “Shareholders Meeting”).

At the Shareholders Meeting, shareholders of DIRTT voted in favour of ratifying, confirming and approving the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement dated as of August 2, 2024, between DIRTT and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as Rights Agent (the “Rights Plan”).

The detailed results of the vote on the Rights Plan are as follows:

RATIFICATION, CONFIRMATION AND APPROVAL OF THE RIGHTS PLAN

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST 148,572,128 92.27 12,452,171 7.73

The Rights Plan was also approved by disinterested shareholders (in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange).