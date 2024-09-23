CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT) (OTC: DRTTF) (“DIRTT”), a global leader in industrialized construction, was recognized with two significant product awards for “Most Innovative” and “Architect’s Choice” at the 2024 Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo for its COVE™ Clinical Observation Vertical Exam solution.

Designed to meet increasing demands of emergency departments to do more with less, COVE is evolving how care is delivered by optimizing square footage without compromising function or patient, family and staff experiences. COVE is approximately half the size of a traditional exam room, increasing the number of low-acuity patients who can be treated while remaining seated.

“DIRTT’s vision is to transform the way the world builds and we continually listen to our partners, customers and the industry to identify new innovations that can help solve challenges,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “COVE is a testament to the dedication of our team in achieving this goal.”

COVE installation is also orchestrated for efficiency in both new construction and existing facilities. The modular application reduces implementation time, driving greater efficiency as compared to conventional construction methods. The off-site fabrication and modular assemblies allow for a schedule savings of approximately 30% and COVE is designed to align with the Facilities and Guidelines Institute (FGI) guidelines for design and construction.