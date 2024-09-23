DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Disability:IN, in partnership with White & Case and Thomson Reuters Foundation, has released a report titled " Disability Inclusion in the EU: A Legal Analysis to Guide Corporate Responsibilities Under New EU Disability Inclusive Legislation." This comprehensive guide offers a blueprint for businesses navigating the European Union’s (EU) new regulatory framework, which for the first time, positions disability inclusion as a central pillar of corporate sustainability reporting.

The EU’s new mandates, set to begin taking effect in early 2025, formally establish accessibility and disability inclusion as key components of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. By doing so, they will require companies not only to comply with accessibility requirements but also to recognize the material financial impact of disability inclusion on long-term business success. This regulatory shift is outlined in three key pieces of legislation: the European Accessibility Act (EAA), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). Together, these directives redefine how corporations must report on, address and measure disability in all aspects of their operations.

“We are rapidly approaching a time where corporate accessibility and disability inclusion practices are no longer optional, but essential business imperatives,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. “ Accenture research shows companies that embrace and integrate disability inclusion throughout their organizations, achieve an average of 1.6x more revenue, 2.6x more net income and double the economic profit. By adopting these practices, companies not only meet regulatory requirements, but unlock new avenues for innovation, customer loyalty and growth. With this significant regulatory shift in the EU, the global business landscape will evolve along with it, positioning disability inclusion as a critical factor in shaping the future of sustainable economic systems worldwide.”

The release of the report follows the expansion of the Disability Equality Index® into seven countries outside of the United States earlier this year. The expansion of the benchmark into global markets was driven by a growing demand for culturally competent tools that measure disability inclusion efforts in multinational corporations leading up to these new European regulations.

Julia Sitter, M&A/Corporate Partner at White & Case, said: “White & Case is honored to once again partner with Disability:IN to deliver a critical analysis for multinational companies facing new EU disability inclusion mandates. This report provides an overview into the evolving legal landscape, helping businesses understand and comply with groundbreaking legislation that places disability and accessibility at the heart of corporate sustainability. Our continued collaboration highlights the growing importance of accessibility-inclusive practices not only in Europe but globally. By navigating these new requirements, companies can unlock significant opportunities for both compliance and long-term growth."

Carolina Henriquez-Schmitz, Director at TrustLaw, Thomson Reuters Foundation, said: "There is an increasing demand for transparency in corporate disclosure on disability, with related voluntary and mandatory reporting standards proliferating. By deepening their understanding of disability disclosure regulations, companies can not only enhance their performance but also play a crucial role in empowering people with disabilities and creating a more equitable society."

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 550 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; rigorous and comprehensive research and policy reporting; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. To learn more about Disability:IN’s key initiatives including Boards Are IN, Investors Are IN, and CEOs Are IN, visit www.disabilityin.org.

About White & Case

White & Case is a leading global law firm with lawyers in 44 offices across 30 countries. Among the first US-based law firms to establish a truly global presence, we provide counsel and representation in virtually every area of law that affects cross-border business. Our clients value both the breadth of our global network and the depth of our US, English and local law capabilities in each of our regions and rely on us for their complex cross-border transactions, as well as their representation in arbitration and litigation proceedings. White & Case undertakes a wide variety of successful pro bono collaborations with our corporate clients and provides free legal assistance to more than 800 nonprofits and non-governmental organizations that focus on human rights, access to justice, good governance, environmental protection and social issues.

About Thomson Reuters Foundation

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the corporate foundation of Thomson Reuters, the global news and information services company. As an independent charity, registered in the UK and the USA, we leverage our media, legal and data-driven expertise to strengthen independent journalism, enable access to the law and promote responsible business. Through news, media development, free legal assistance and data intelligence, we aim to build free, fair and informed societies.