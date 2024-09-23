WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Steve Caffé, MD as the company’s Chief Regulatory Officer. Dr. Caffé is an experienced biotech executive with significant expertise in global regulatory leadership across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including hematology, oncology, and rare diseases.

“We are excited to welcome an executive as accomplished as Steve to Disc, where his depth of regulatory expertise and experience in global product development will be integral to the company’s growth,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “Steve’s track record of successful drug approvals across multiple disease areas and geographies will be a significant advantage for Disc as we move into the later stages of development across our portfolio.”

“I am excited to be joining Disc at this pivotal moment in the company’s transition to a late-stage hematology company,” said Dr. Caffé. “With significant trial initiations coming in the next year for all three pipeline programs, I look forward to leading global regulatory interactions to support Disc’s mission of delivering novel treatments to patients with high unmet need. I am excited to work with the talented team at Disc and build on the excellent work done to date.”

Dr. Caffé has more than 25 years of experience in global product development and regulatory affairs, having held senior leadership positions at several top biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as Head of Regulatory Affairs at CRISPR Therapeutics where he was involved in the development and approval of Casgevy® (exagamglogene autotemcel) for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Prior to joining CRISPR, Dr Caffé was the Senior Vice President leading Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality, and Patient Advocacy at Ra Pharmaceuticals. Before this, Dr. Caffé held senior-level regulatory positions at a number of other biopharmaceutical companies, including Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune (Biologics Division of AstraZeneca), Baxter, Sanofi-Aventis and Merck. Across these experiences, Dr. Caffé has contributed to over 40 new drug approvals and major new indications worldwide in a wide range of therapeutic areas. Steve received his M.D. at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris, France.

In connection with Dr. Caffé’s appointment, on September 16, 2024, Disc granted to Dr. Caffé an inducement equity award outside of Disc’s Amended and Restated 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), comprised of (i) an option to purchase 55,000 shares (the “Option Award”) of Disc’s common stock (“Common Stock”), at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on the date of grant, and (ii) a restricted stock unit award for 36,666 shares of Common Stock (the “RSU Award” and, together with the Option Award, the “Inducement Award”). The Option Award shall vest 25% on September 16, 2025, with the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter. The RSU Award shall vest in equal installments on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the vesting date set by Disc’s company vesting policy. The Inducement Award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Disc’s Board of Directors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.