Discover the Unique Beauty of Seoul at 2024 Seoul Beauty Travel Week

A journey into authentic beauty accompanied by a comprehensive range of all that Korean wellness brands have to offer, 2024 Seoul Beauty Travel Week will take place for a week from Monday to Sunday, September 23 to 29, 2024.

2024 Seoul Beauty Travel Week takes place between September 23 and 29, across Seoul Forest Park and Seongdong-gu, Seoul (Image: 2024 Seoul Beauty Travel Week Operation Secretariat)

This year’s Beauty Travel Week is scheduled to take place across Seongdong-gu, centered on the Seoul Forest Park, an emerging hot place among young Koreans. The event will feature a variety of programs in collaboration with local businesses, aiming to promote a culture of sustainable tourism that benefits tourists and local communities alike.

With the theme, “A Weeklong Journey of Discovering the Beauty of Seoul,” this year’s Seoul Beauty Travel Week will feature over 50 parks, galleries, museums, and local shops that offer opportunities for revival, refreshment, and rejuvenation.

The revival category will take visitors to 14 spaces of nature within urban spaces, including the Seoul Forest Park, where they can practice yoga, meditation, and other activities for relaxation.

The Seoul Forest Park, a true center of revival-oriented activities, will offer a wide range of wellness-promoting activities from Friday to Sunday, starting with the evening ceremony on Friday night and extending into hiking across Mt. Maebongsan, running, yoga, and meditation.

Other revival spaces set for during this week include Maebongsan Palgakjeong Pavilion that offers a panoramic view of Hangang River; Slow Pharmacy, a gardening-themed workshop filled with plants; and Green Lab, a multipurpose cultural space offering a broad array of wellness-promoting activities.

Several wellness-related partners will also participate in this event. The world's No.1 bean bag sofa brand, 'Yogibo,' and the mindfulness meditation platform 'Haru Mind' are collaborating to provide a unique relaxation experience by combining various Yogibo products with wellness programs, such as family meditation sessions, handpan and world music performances, and Singing Bowl yoga. Additionally, brands like 'Pulmuone,' known for its healthy food offerings, ‘New Balance,’ who creates new balance for imbalanced feet, and 'Poke All Day' will host a variety of engaging events.

The refreshment corner will introduce visitors to 17 local eateries and cafes. OFTT, the fusion bunsik bar that has reinterpreted and globalized Korean bunsik items like tteokppokki is generating a lot of buzz . The eatery will offer Seoul Ramyun, a special menu, throughout the week.

Other participating eateries include localEAT, a vegan Italian restaurant committed to sourcing vegetables in season locally; Deepin Oksu, specializing in handmade pasta dishes; and OMOT, offering master-crafted traditional tea blends and handicraft works.

Having relaxed and refreshed with the unique offerings of Seoul, visitors will be encouraged to visit 19 local spaces for rejuvenation amid new cultural and artistic experiences.

These spaces include 1Euro_Projects, a citizen-led shop dedicated to lifestyle focusing on urban renewal; Cociety, a multipurpose space of culture and arts; Seoul Upcycling Plaza, the world’s largest culture park with the zero-waste theme; and 1milliondance, a dance studio.

Amore Seongsu, a novel project of the leading K-beauty brand, AmorePacific, will also be at the scene, introducing the works of bonsai artist Choi Mun-jeong of Oita along with a special weeklong program.