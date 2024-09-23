TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

LVLup Sports Consulting INC., a premier sports betting consulting firm that combines sports with AI to help users beat the sportsbooks and earn consistent season-over-season profit, is launching its fifth season with further expansion into the NFL market. As sportsbooks continue to deliver year-over-year revenue growth at the expense of their customers, LVLup re-balances the equation by giving users the advantage of AI to win player-prop bets. With unprecedented profits and an industry disrupting approach, LVLup is poised to continue taking profits from Sportsbooks by putting them back into their clients’ pockets.

“Our proprietary algorithm combs through 10 million data points before delivering nightly programs to our clients. This takes the guesswork out of betting and delivers the best possible experience and return on our client’s investment,” said Justin Wehniainen, Founder and CEO.

Industry Leading Profits: LVLup Sports achieved extraordinary results in the 2023/2024 season:

NBA Program: Delivered an astounding 171% return on bankroll

NFL Program: Achieved an impressive 88% return on bankroll in its debut season, further solidifying LVLup’s reputation for consistent success

These remarkable figures from last year have brought the company’s all-time profit to 1115% over their 4-year history.

Unique Strategy and Approach: What sets LVLup apart from competitors is their innovative strategy. Unlike traditional betting consultants that focus on low odds bets, LVLup leverages advanced algorithms that identify mis-priced value or high odds bets. Their unique methodology not only enhances profitability, but also provides their clients with an advanced bankroll management strategy to ensure consistent long-term success.

Commitment to Transparency: Transparency is at the core of LVLup’s operations. They commit to maintaining 100% transparency by posting 100% accurate results weekly on their social media platforms and website. This commitment ensures that clients are always informed and can trust the integrity of the service.

Looking Ahead: LVLup’s Founder and CEO, Justin Wehniainen, had this to say as the firm prepares for the launch of their 5 th public season: “I’m extremely excited for the NFL and NBA seasons to kick off so we can get back to doing what we do best. Our team spent countless hours refining and improving our algorithms and strategies during the offseason to stay ahead of the curve and ensure that our clients achieve the highest possible returns this upcoming season.”

Contact Information: For more information about LVLup Sports Consulting INC. or to inquire about their services, visit their website at www.lvlupbets.com or contact them at: