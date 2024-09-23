Sections
September 25, 2024

DNOW Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Associated Press

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2024 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on DNOW’s web site at ir.dnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6431within North America or 1-929-203-2118outside of North America, Access Code: 7372055, five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and asking for the “DNOW Earnings Conference Call.”

DNOW is a worldwide supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment with a legacy of over 160 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 2,550 employees and a network of locations worldwide, we offer a broad set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital offerings branded as DigitalNOW® that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce, data and information management. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production, midstream transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers, engineering and construction as well as companies operating in the decarbonization, energy transition and renewables end markets.

CONTACT: Mark Johnson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(281) 823-4754

