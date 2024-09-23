NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced the expansion of a program to enhance healthcare access for California Medi-Cal enrollees/patients/members. The program aims to re-engage patients with the healthcare system, delivering essential care to underserved communities in Sacramento, San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernadino, and Orange County through a partnership with a top 10 national insurance provider.

“This expansion reinforces DocGo’s leadership in facilitating the delivery of high-quality, highly-accessible healthcare,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “By leveraging technology and mobile clinicians to broaden services in California, we’re removing barriers to care and helping drive the transition to a value-based care system. This program is part of a larger movement toward proactive, preventative care—helping individuals stay healthy, reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, and improve health outcomes across the board.”

A partnership with a leading national insurance plan provides the Company with lists of disengaged patients who require treatment to close care gaps and face challenges accessing the healthcare system. The expansion allows patients to receive care at home or in mobile health centers, helping to eliminate many of the traditional obstacles that have historically discouraged people from engaging with their healthcare providers. In addition to facilitating in-home care gap closures such as well child visits, topical fluoride administration, vaccinations, and hypertension & diabetic control assessments, the Company has plans to facilitate PCP services for patients in the California market to help keep them engaged with their care and remain healthier over time.

“Our services are uniquely positioned to address existing healthcare gaps in California,” said Dr. James Powell, MD, DocGo’s Senior Medical Director. “By leveraging our technology and mobile health centers, we can close over 30 different care gaps and provide tailored, patient-centric care that meets individuals where they are—both geographically and in their healthcare journey. This expansion will have a meaningful impact on improving health outcomes, particularly for underserved populations who often face the greatest barriers to care.”

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and relationships with dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, outcomes, and prospects, both business and financial, of the Company, including the expansion of the care gap closure program in California and the expected benefits of such program. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, outcomes, results or expectations. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. In some cases, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “design,” “potential,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results or outcomes, or the timing of results or outcomes, to differ materially from those contained in the Company’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: the ability of the Company to realize the benefits of the care gap closure program; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategy; the Company’s reliance on and ability to maintain its contractual relationships with its healthcare provider partners and clients; the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive industry; the Company’s ability to maintain existing contracts; the Company’s reliance on government contracts; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its growth; the Company’s financial performance and future prospects; the Company’s ability to deliver on its business strategies or models, plans and goals; the Company’s ability to expand geographically; the Company’s competitive position and opportunities, including its ability to realize the benefits from its operating model; and other risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as and to the extent required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919646974/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Tommy Meara