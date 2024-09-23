DocGo Named Finalist for National Compliance Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for two separate independent awards for its compliance and risk programs. The Company was named a finalist for the 2024 NAVEX Excellence Awards in the Compliance & Risk Program of the Year category and was also named a finalist for the Best Compliance and Ethics Program (small to mid-cap) in Governance Intelligence’s Corporate Governance Awards 2024.

"We are honored to be named a finalist for both of these industry-leading awards," said Stephen Sugrue, DocGo’s Chief Compliance Officer. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to building a culture of integrity and our ongoing work to elevate our Company’s governance, risk and compliance programs."

DocGo’s nominations highlighted the Company’s robust Compliance Committee structure, transparency of staff Compliance surveys, and enhanced policies and procedures to better address emerging issues and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. They also included outreach efforts such as hotline reporting to effectively address and resolve concerns to continue to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct.

The NAVEX Excellence Awards recognize organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to corporate governance, risk mitigation, and ethical practices. It celebrates how robust governance, risk and compliance (GRC) programs can strengthen corporate culture and drive business success. Finalists were selected from a highly competitive pool of nominations by a panel of NAVEX executives and industry experts.

"Congratulations to this year’s nominees and finalists for their outstanding achievements," said NAVEX Chief Customer Officer, Steve Chapman. "We are proud to partner with organizations who are dedicated to advancing their GRC efforts. These awards shine a spotlight on some of the most innovative and effective programs in the industry, and we applaud the compliance teams at these companies for their ongoing efforts to build highly ethical, risk-aware organizations."

The Corporate Governance Awards are dedicated to celebrating excellence in governance, and recognize companies that are consistently raising the bar and pushing the profession forward through innovation. They are awarded by Governance Intelligence, a forum where governance experts and service providers share their experience, insights and best practice recommendations on a wide range of critical industry issues.

"DocGo's commitment to a strong compliance and ethics program exemplifies the innovation and leadership we celebrate at the Corporate Governance Awards," said Gargi Iyer, CEO of Governance Intelligence. "These awards, the most prestigious in the governance profession, recognize excellence in hosting AGMs, compliance and ethics programs, ESG reporting, entity management, use of technology, proxy statements, investor engagement and corporate transactions."

NAVEX Excellence Award winners will be announced in early October, and Governance Intelligence’s Corporate Governance Award winners will be announced in early November.

For more information on DocGo’s governance, risk and compliance initiatives, please visit www.docgo.com.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and relationships with a dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com. To get an inside look on how the proactive healthcare revolution is helping transform healthcare by reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving outcomes, visit www.proactivecarenow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924847582/en/

CONTACT: DocGo Investors: