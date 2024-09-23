NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (“Domino’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPZ) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Domino’s securities between December 7, 2023 and July 17, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 19, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (2) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (3) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Domino’s shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.