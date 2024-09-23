NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a shareholder has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the securities of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (“Domino’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPZ) between December 7, 2023 and July 17, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

For more information, submit a form at Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits, email Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at pallocco@bernlieb.com, or call us at (212) 951-2030.

According to the lawsuit, Domino’s made misrepresentations concerning long-term guidance for the Company’s annual global net store growth.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by November 19, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.