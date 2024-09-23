MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, is expanding its presence in the food and beverage markets by launching its filtration services in France, Germany and Austria. This initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to product and process integrity, with Donaldson specialists delivering their renowned innovation directly to customers' locations.

“Supporting our customers in achieving optimal process and product integrity is a key goal,” said Veli Kalayci, Donaldson’s General Manager, Global Food and Beverage. "Our filtration services provide manufacturers with the assurance that we are with them throughout their filtration system’s life cycle, offering on-site support and tailored solutions to support their sustainability, efficiency and efficacy goals."

Services include sterile air and liquid filter integrity testing, equipment calibration, compressed air quality measurement (ISO 8573) and comprehensive filter management, including exchange, maintenance and commissioning.

"Our approach combines global expertise with a strong local presence," added Kalayci. "Our customers will benefit from our service teams working in close collaboration with Donaldson’s extensive support network of over 1,000 engineers, scientists and technical specialists worldwide."

Donaldson’s new filtration services for their Life Sciences sector builds on a century-long legacy of delivering reliable filtration services to industrial markets including repairs, routine inspections, filter change-outs and full installations.

The launch of filtration services for food and beverage, and adjacent markets, in France, Germany and Austria is expected to set the stage for expanding this offering across Europe.

About Donaldson Food and Beverage Business

The Donaldson Food and Beverage business is a global provider of filtration solutions for sterile air, gas, liquids and steam used in the food and beverage and adjacent markets. The business is committed to advancing filtration technology, delivering high-quality products and offering prompt customer service, and serves customers from sales, engineering and manufacturing locations around the world. For more information, visit www.donaldson.com/en-us/compressed-air-process/.