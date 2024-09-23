Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

Donaldson Launches Filtration Services for Manufacturers in France, Germany and Austria in Life Sciences Sectors, including Food and Beverage and Adjacent Markets

AP News, Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, is expanding its presence in the food and beverage markets by launching its filtration services in France, Germany and Austria. This initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to product and process integrity, with Donaldson specialists delivering their renowned innovation directly to customers' locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240922206262/en/

Donaldson specialists deliver their renowned experience and knowledge directly to customers’ locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Supporting our customers in achieving optimal process and product integrity is a key goal,” said Veli Kalayci, Donaldson’s General Manager, Global Food and Beverage. "Our filtration services provide manufacturers with the assurance that we are with them throughout their filtration system’s life cycle, offering on-site support and tailored solutions to support their sustainability, efficiency and efficacy goals."

Services include sterile air and liquid filter integrity testing, equipment calibration, compressed air quality measurement (ISO 8573) and comprehensive filter management, including exchange, maintenance and commissioning.

"Our approach combines global expertise with a strong local presence," added Kalayci. "Our customers will benefit from our service teams working in close collaboration with Donaldson’s extensive support network of over 1,000 engineers, scientists and technical specialists worldwide."

Donaldson’s new filtration services for their Life Sciences sector builds on a century-long legacy of delivering reliable filtration services to industrial markets including repairs, routine inspections, filter change-outs and full installations.

The launch of filtration services for food and beverage, and adjacent markets, in France, Germany and Austria is expected to set the stage for expanding this offering across Europe.

About Donaldson Food and Beverage Business

The Donaldson Food and Beverage business is a global provider of filtration solutions for sterile air, gas, liquids and steam used in the food and beverage and adjacent markets. The business is committed to advancing filtration technology, delivering high-quality products and offering prompt customer service, and serves customers from sales, engineering and manufacturing locations around the world. For more information, visit www.donaldson.com/en-us/compressed-air-process/.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers – from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240922206262/en/

CONTACT: Thea Pieper, Tel: +49 2129 5691256

thea.pieper@donaldson.com

KEYWORD: MINNESOTA UNITED STATES FRANCE AUSTRIA NORTH AMERICA EUROPE GERMANY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD/BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL ENGINEERING

SOURCE: Donaldson Company, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/23/2024 02:06 AM/DISC: 09/23/2024 02:06 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240922206262/en

