Doublepoint Launches WowMouse for Gesture-Controlled Presentations

Doublepoint, the pioneering startup known for its award-winning gesture detection technology, today announced the launch of WowMouse Presenter — a groundbreaking app that turns your Wear OS smartwatch into a gesture-controlled remote for PowerPoint and Google Slides presentations.

WowMouse Presenter takes presentation control to the next level, building on the success of the original WowMouse app, which has over 70,000 downloads and a 4.6/5 rating on Google Play. Presenters can now navigate slides using simple hand gestures, eliminating the need for clickers or remotes. This powerful solution enhances engagement while keeping hands free from tech distractions.

Seamless slide control, no extra hardware

Forget fumbling with remotes. WowMouse Presenter lets you smoothly navigate slides using intuitive hand gestures. Whether you’re presenting in a boardroom or a classroom, it’s the perfect tool for engaging with your audience without the hassle of extra gadgets.

Built for the future of wearable tech

Doublepoint continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the intersection of gesture recognition and wearables.

“We believe that gesture recognition in wearables is just getting started,” said Ohto Pentikäinen, founder and CEO of Doublepoint. “The applications of this technology will significantly enhance single-handed watch operations and open up a thriving ecosystem of entirely new applications like WowMouse Presenter, empowering users to fully harness the potential of their Wear OS smartwatches. By enhancing our gesture detection technology, we’ve made it even easier for presenters to deliver without needing additional devices. We’re excited to see how others will build on this in the growing world of gesture recognition.”

Easy to install, instant setup

Install and set up the WowMouse Presenter app on any Wear OS smartwatch in less than 30 seconds. Compatible with all major presentation platforms, this tool is ideal for professionals, educators and anyone who regularly presents.

Early-bird special: $1.99 until Oct. 20!

Grab the WowMouse Presenter app now for just $1.99! Hurry—this early-bird price ends on Oct. 20, when it increases to $3.99. Still a steal compared to typical PowerPoint remotes priced at $30+!

