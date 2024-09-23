LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the Unified Lakehouse Platform for Self-service Analytics and AI, and NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, live from NetApp INSIGHT announced a joint Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse solution that addresses key challenges faced by data lake users, including enhancing operational efficiency and driving actionable insights. By combining Dremio’s Unified Lakehouse Platform with NetApp’s StorageGRID, ONTAP, and Cloud solutions, the offering provides seamless access to a wide array of data sources, empowering businesses to unlock new levels of analytical capabilities and business growth through advanced data-driven decision-making.

The Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse solution delivers a unique value proposition for customers. Dremio’s high-speed SQL Query Engine, Unified Analytics, and Enterprise Iceberg Catalog integrate seamlessly with NetApp’s industry-leading storage offerings. NetApp StorageGRID allows organizations to efficiently build scalable, secure data lakes, while ONTAP provides optimized access to data stored in NAS environments, making it easily accessible for analytics within Dremio. This combination enables businesses to manage, analyze, and scale their data across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments with greater ease.

Together, Dremio and NetApp deliver a solution that simplifies data management, accelerates time to value, and amplifies business insights. Features like role-based access control, comprehensive auditing, and data lineage ensure strong security and governance. Additionally, the solution minimizes data movement and duplication, leading to significant cost efficiencies, lower total cost of ownership, and increased scalability.

“Together with Dremio, we are providing flexibility and scale for our customers,” said Jim Stull, vice president of technology partnerships at NetApp. “By integrating Dremio with NetApp’s StorageGRID for data lakes and ONTAP for NAS, the Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse solution empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data while boosting performance and dramatically reducing costs.”

NetApp as a Dremio Customer Use Case

NetApp itself has leveraged this joint solution for its Active IQ platform, which supports a wide range of internal and customer-facing analytics use cases. As data volumes grew, NetApp sought to modernize its existing Hadoop-based infrastructure. By adopting the Dremio and NetApp Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse, NetApp decoupled storage from compute, simplified data management, and achieved significant performance improvements such as: