The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers and sellers, today announced that the RealD2D Team, led by top producing agent and coach Duane Richins has made the move to Real. Richins brings 40 agents across 13 states to the growing company.

A successful door-to-door alarm salesman and real estate investor, Richins began selling real estate door to door in 2016, merging his sales expertise with his real estate knowledge. In his first year, he sold 89 homes through door knocking and has consistently ranked in the top 1% of agents in Utah. RealD2D has expanded to 40 agents across 13 states, and Richins now coaches agents nationwide on mastering door-to-door real estate sales.

“Having knocked on over 100,000 doors and trained numerous rookies of the year, Duane is unmatched in building client relationships through direct engagement. Door-to-door real estate sales is about truly listening to homeowners’ needs and helping them achieve their goals. We are thrilled to welcome Duane and his team to Real and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said.

In addition to leading his team and coaching agents throughout the country on the door-to-door real estate sales approach, Richins sold homes valued at $24 million from repeat clients and referrals in 2023. Over the past two years, his team sold nearly 500 homes for a sales volume of $250 million. Based in Salt Lake City, RealD2D operates in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington state.

“I was looking for a brokerage that could support my business,” Richins said. “Real’s technology platform and the quality of its leadership are what stood out to me.”

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 21,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

