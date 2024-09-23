Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., Associated Press

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held in New York on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics Amy Reilly areilly@dyne-tx.com 857-341-1203

