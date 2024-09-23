DYOPATH Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

DYOPATH is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth time. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' feedback about their experience working at DYOPATH. This year, 79% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 22 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DYOPATH stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“What an incredible honor for DYOPATH to be named a Great Place To Work for a fourth time,” says DYOPATH CEO Rob Koch. “We work hard every day to bring top-tier cybersecurity and IT managed services to our clients, and it’s wonderful to know that our teams feel supported in their efforts to achieve this goal. After all, we can’t provide exceptional care for our clients without first providing exceptional care for our employees.”

“DYOPATH has experienced tremendous growth over the past year,” says Koch. “Being recognized as a Great Place To Work speaks to our commitment to maintaining a healthy, forward-thinking culture even during times of change. As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain dedicated to our values and to putting our people first.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About DYOPATH

DYOPATH accelerates the evolution of digital infrastructure so organizations can do more of what they do best. From maximizing efficiency to minimizing downtime, we provide end-to-end IT and cybersecurity support. We never let obstacles like connectivity issues, ransomware, or slow support responses stand in the way of our clients’ success.

Our team not only stays current on the latest trends and changes in technology and compliance but also leads the way in developing new solutions to solve challenges of all sizes.

