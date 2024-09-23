BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced their collaboration with Delvaux at Paris Fashion Week. Delvaux’s Helios capsule showcases four designs using E Ink Prism 3 which merge traditional textiles with innovative technologies.

Inspired by E Ink’s color-changing Prism film—dynamic electronic ink technology defined by its fully programable, reflective, and low power consumption—Delvaux imagined redefining what luxury can be. Over the past two years E Ink and Delvaux have worked closely together to push the boundaries of technology – ultimately creating a product that weaves material innovation and leather mastery together to create a completely unique and personalized experience.

“Our Helios project unifies extreme tradition with extreme innovation. Once more, it’s the fruit of an encounter and truly collaborative work which started more than two years ago between E Ink’s and Delvaux’s teams,” said Jean-Marc Loubier, Delvaux’s CEO. “The start, in January 2022, is the discovery of E Ink’s innovative technology with new materials, light, and colours at CES in Las Vegas. Our project demonstrates the drive to mix this extraordinary tech with our leather mastery and create outstanding bags, for real, daily use. Commitment and collaboration pushed our two companies well beyond their comfort zones to reach a historic result.”

“E Ink has explored how to integrate our films into textiles for a number of years,” said Tim O’Malley, Associate Vice President of E Ink’s US Business Unit. “In Delvaux we found a partner that had the vision to imagine new possibilities in how the two materials could work together harmoniously. The resulting designs highlight how innovative materials like E Ink Prism can be seamlessly woven into a traditional material, honoring both history and the future.”

le Caprice and le Pin mark the first implementation of E Ink’s unique technology in any luxury maison. The two companies are working together to bring the collection to market.

Founded in 1829, Delvaux has remained at the forefront of luxury leather goods for nearly two centuries because of its savoir-faire, uncompromising craftsmanship, and the outstanding quality of its creations. The visionary and pragmatic Brussels-based luggage maker foresaw the travel revolution approaching and filed its first world patent for a woman’s leather handbag in 1908 with ‘le Princesse’, becoming the inventor of the modern handbag.

As a global leader in ePaper technology, E Ink is not only committed to delivering innovative technology via advanced manufacturing processes but is also prioritizing sustainability. The company is actively focused on reducing carbon emissions throughout the product design and manufacturing processes by conducting carbon footprint verification and providing customers with a sustainable framework for the design and integration of ePaper products.