REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is marking the one-year anniversary of EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile by bringing fans more ways to play than ever before with an expansive 24/25 season update, with existing players able to carry their progress over into the new season. Issuing an open invitation to play anywhere for the club, EA SPORTS FC Mobile offers a true-to-life experience of football’s biggest competitions, clubs and stars, and 18,000+ players across 690+ teams and over 30 leagues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924123071/en/

Jude Bellingham is the EA SPORTS FC Mobile 24/25 season cover star (Photo credit: EA SPORTS)

DOWNLOAD NOW:iOS/App Store | Android/Google Play Store

Watch the FC Mobile 24/25 Season Update Trailer

“Today marks the beginning of the 24/25 season in EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile which celebrates a monumental year, and paves the way forward as we continue to grow and evolve the immersive mobile football experience with the authenticity and quality that the EA SPORTS FC franchise is known for,” said Lawrence Koh, VP, GM, EA SPORTS FC ™ Mobile. “Heading into year two, we are poised to continue delivering innovative and engaging experiences to the global FC community, and we can’t wait for players to hit the pitch and enjoy the anniversary event.”

The EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Anniversary event begins with enticing weekly login rewards and offers players the chance to revisit past seasons by playing matches and skill games, in which they can earn points to exchange for Anniversary tokens that unlock unique matches and fresh content each week. The gallery section provides daily login rewards and showcases the rewards featured in the event, alongside an impressive array of new and high-profile ICONs, Heroes, and newly-transferred players.

Football Centre

The implementation of the all-new Football Centre elevates the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile experience to the next level, serving as a central hub for up-to-date content based on real-life football events. This new season-long event includes the What’s New Chapter, which highlights special football moments with claimable player items such as Moments Players and End-of-an-Era Players. The Match Focus segment features Key Matches and Showdown Exchanges that mirror real-world rivalries, rewarding Football Centre Points and upgrading player items based on match outcomes.

Club Challenge

In Club Challenge, players can step into the shoes of their favorite LALIGA EA SPORTS and Premier League teams, complete with full, authentic lineups. ​​Club Challenge is a PvP mode where players can compete against other players in head-to-head matches. Advancing through the Club Challenge will earn players valuable rewards for their Ultimate Team, such as Player Items and Gems. Also, to enhance the authenticity and excitement of the mode, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile is introducing an immersive new broadcast package for both LALIGA EA SPORTS and the Premier League. This includes a new English commentary team, team walkouts, overlays, trophies and more.

For more news and information on EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile, stay tuned to the official website and social channels across Instagram, X, and YouTube. Download the game on the App Store and Google Play Store to play Anywhere For the Club.

About Electronic Arts