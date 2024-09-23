WALNUT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Economic Alternatives, Inc. (EAI Water), a leading provider of custom-engineered water treatment solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Clearwater Industries, a leading water treatment company based in Shelton, Connecticut. This strategic acquisition marks EAI’s expansion into the East Coast and strengthens its position as a coast-to-coast leader in industrial water treatment services.

Clearwater Industries, founded in 1992 by Alan Bader, has built a distinguished legacy in the industrial water treatment sector throughout the Northeastern United States. Clearwater’s commitment to its employees and customers aligns seamlessly with EAI’s mission to deliver top-tier water treatment outcomes to its clients. With Clearwater Industries now part of the EAI family, EAI will integrate its Total Water strategy on the East Coast, providing unparalleled service across a broader geographical footprint.

EAI’s Total Water strategy combines best-in-class industrial water treatment for cooling towers and boilers with comprehensive equipment service offerings. These include advanced technologies such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, softeners, and proprietary chlorine/chlorine dioxide generation systems. By leveraging Clearwater Industries’ established reputation and expertise, EAI aims to enhance its service capabilities and drive innovation in the water treatment industry.

The acquisition is backed by Sylmar Group, whose financial support will enable EAI to build upon the strong culture and operational legacy established by Clearwater Industries’ founders for the next 30+ years, in line with Sylmar’s multi-decade investment approach. “We are extremely proud of all that we have built at Clearwater Industries over the past 32 years, and I truly believe that is due to our great team. Joining EAI Water and the Sylmar Group will unlock even more value for our customers as Clearwater continues to grow at a record pace. Michael Warady and his team are water guys first and foremost – part of why we are so excited for the next chapter” said Jim Grieder, President of Clearwater.

“Choosing partners wisely is key to long-term success in the water treatment industry. We are thrilled to welcome Clearwater Industries into the EAI family,” said Michael Warady, CEO of EAI. “We look forward to building on Clearwater’s outstanding legacy and delivering exceptional value to our clients through integrated, innovative water treatment solutions.”

EAI, headquartered out of Walnut, CA, is an industry-leading water solutions provider that provides a full-range of services and technologies geared towards managing customer’s water quality and operational performance. EAI has brought the best water treatment technologies and customer service to its clients across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Ohio since 1986. EAI’s proprietary chemical, membrane, and disinfectant technologies are deployed as part of their Total Water approach, in order to save customers water, money, and ensure long-term operational excellence. Their team of professionals calls upon these proven solutions, applied uniquely, to ensure that customers have the highest uptime, lowest water consumption, and most effective solutions possible to meet their daily operational needs.