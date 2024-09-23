EarnIn Brings On Tech Industry Veteran to Lead B2B Team

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

EarnIn, a pioneer in on-demand pay, announced today the company’s latest appointment of Penelope Talbot-Kelly as its General Manager of B2B sales and solutions. Talbot-Kelly will lead the B2B team in partner acquisition, client management, and partnerships across the country. Her team will focus on supporting employers by addressing the issue of employee financial stress by offering financial wellness solutions.

Just last year, a survey highlighted that 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and another survey found that financially stressed employees spend 3+ hours a week dealing with personal finances at work. This loss in productivity impacts both employees and employers, leading to an overwhelming need for financial health benefits like on-demand pay to sustain healthy financial habits.

“Financial anxiety and uncertainty is the leading cause of stress among employees today, and there is an incredible need for tools and resources to manage these pressures. To stay ahead in a competitive labor market, employers need to address employee financial stress, starting with products and solutions that they actually want,” said Talbot-Kelly. “EarnIn is focused on giving employees access to their pay as they earn it, along with a suite of services to help them build and maintain healthier financial behaviors. I’m thrilled to be joining the EarnIn team and help employers understand the benefits and importance of building financial momentum for their employees.”

With over 15 years of experience in strategy and business development, Talbot-Kelly has worked with Series A to publicly traded companies in a variety of industries, including technology, payments, and the financial sector. Most recently, she was a General Manager at DoorDash leading white label businesses, one of which grew 50x and established a multi-million dollar ARR line, and was one of the fastest growing B2B businesses in the company's history.

Other previously held positions include leading Strategy & Operations, Product, Product Operations and Customer Success teams at Navan, formerly TripActions, Finance & Operations teams at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Business Operations at a Series A healthtech company, OpenCare.

To learn more about EarnIn for business, visit here.

About EarnIn EarnIn lets you access your money as you earn it — not days or weeks later.

We're on a mission to reimagine the way money moves to empower every person’s potential. That starts with payday every day and builds with tools like automated Tip Yourself accounts 1, Credit Monitoring, and Balance Shield, a low-balance alert feature. All with no interest, no credit checks, and no mandatory fees 2. So our customers have as many opportunities as possible to spend and save on their terms.

EarnIn’s pioneering Earned Wage Access app is backed by world-class partners like A16Z, Matrix Partners, and DST. Since our founding in 2013, 3.8 million customers have given it over 380,000 5-star reviews for helping them access over $15 billion in earnings.

1 Tip Yourself Account funds are held with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC and FDIC insured up to $250,000. Tip Yourself is a 0% Annual Percentage Yield and $0 monthly fee service. Tip Yourself Account and any Tip Jars are not Savings Accounts. For more information/details visit https://www.earnin.com/evolve-bank-and-trust/tip-yourself/account-terms