KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the world-renowned leader in custom classic luxury vehicles, is proud to announce its support of Mercy Full Projects, a non-profit organization located in Tampa, FL, dedicated to rescuing and finding homes for animals in need. This collaboration marks a significant step in ECD's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, with a special focus on animal welfare.

ECD Auto Design is honored to support Mercy Full Projects, by helping to fund critical rescue operations and care for animals in need. The two organizations recently teamed up for a photo and video shoot to raise awareness for the cause, using ECD's custom-built classic Land Rover Defender as a unique platform to highlight the importance of pet adoption. CLICK HERE for photo and video assets.

The shoot took place at a local dog park, where ECD's luxurious Defenders served as the perfect backdrop for a group of dogs that are currently adoptable from Mercy Full Projects. The heartwarming visuals captured during this shoot will be featured in an upcoming social media campaign aimed at encouraging pet adoption and promoting the incredible work Mercy Full Projects does in the community.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mercy Full Projects and contribute to such a meaningful cause," said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. "At ECD, we believe in giving back and making a difference. Supporting Mercy Full Projects not only aligns with our family values but also allows us to use our one-of-one vehicles and social media followers to showcase and help bring visibility to animals in need. We always stress the value of our families, including our four-legged members that bring so much joy and companionship to us."

Mercy Full Projects is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "ECD Auto Design's support has been invaluable," said Heydi Acuna, President and Founder at Mercy Full Projects. "Their financial contribution has directly impacted our ability to rescue more animals, and the visibility gained from our joint photo and video shoot will help us reach a broader audience with our message of compassion and care for all animals."

The campaign, set to launch this month, will feature stunning visuals from the photo and video shoot, showcasing the rescued dogs in and around ECD's iconic Defenders. This campaign aims to inspire others to adopt pets and support local animal rescue efforts.