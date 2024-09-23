ECHO Powers On the Fight Against Breast Cancer with Susan G. Komen®

Lake Zurich, Illinois, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECHO Incorporated, a

ECHO Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high-performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use, is proud to announce its partnership with Susan G. Komen®, one of the world’s leading breast cancer organizations. The organizations will join forces for the “Power On. For A Cure.” campaign, a powerful initiative aimed at supporting Komen’s mission, to save lives and end breast cancer forever. One in eight women in the U.S. will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and experts estimate that one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

As part of the campaign, ECHO will introduce the limited-edition battery-powered DPB-2500LE Pink Handheld Blower, available exclusively at The Home Depot online and select ECHO independent retailers, beginning October 1, 2024. The release of this product is more than just an addition to ECHO’s line of outdoor power equipment—it’s a symbol of solidarity, strength and hope. In addition, ECHO will donate $20,000 to Komen in October, regardless of sales, as part of the company’s efforts to support the fight against breast cancer.

“We are honored to partner with Susan G. Komen on the “Power On. For A Cure.” campaign,” said Harold Redman, CEO of ECHO Inc. “This campaign is about more than raising awareness; it’s about being part of a collective effort to support those who are battling this disease and to contribute to the ongoing fight against it. The impact of breast cancer is felt by so many, and we believe it’s our responsibility to help in any way we can.”

The DPB-2500LE is designed to support a critical cause and deliver the high performance that ECHO customers expect. The limited-edition blower features:

Powerful brushless motor: Provides gas-like performance for demanding tasks.

Dual air intakes: Allows left- or right-handed use, ensuring flexibility for all users.

Handle with rubber grip: Enhances operator comfort, reducing strain during prolonged use.

Variable-speed throttle with cruise control: Offers convenience and precise control over power settings.

Turbo button boosts performance: Delivers up to 151 MPH, 526 CFM and 17 N, ensuring superior power when needed.

MSRP: $199.99

“We hope our campaign can serve as a reminder of the strength and resilience of those who are fighting breast cancer. Together with Komen, we are committed to advancing research that will bring us closer to a cure,” concluded Redman.