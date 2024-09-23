BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced top-line data of EDG-7500 from the Phase 1 trial in healthy subjects and the single-dose arm of the Phase 2 CIRRUS-HCM trial in patients with obstructive HCM. EDG-7500 is a novel oral, selective, cardiac sarcomere modulator, specifically designed to slow early contraction velocity and address impaired cardiac relaxation associated with HCM.

In the placebo-controlled Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) trial (n=48), healthy subjects received single doses of EDG-7500, ranging from 5 to 300 mg. In the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the trial (n=24), healthy subjects received 25 to 100 mg once daily for 14 days. EDG-7500 was well tolerated in both the SAD and MAD; there were no clinically meaningful changes or trends in vital signs, clinical chemistry, hematology, or electrocardiograms. There were no meaningful changes in LVEF for all SAD and MAD subjects across a broad range of EDG-7500 exposures. In the MAD, a half-life of approximately 30 hours was observed, and steady state was achieved in approximately 4 days after the start of once-daily dosing. Generally, dose proportional increases in exposure were observed in both SAD and MAD.

In CIRRUS-HCM Part A, patients with obstructive HCM received a single dose of 50, 100 or 200 mg of EDG-7500. A 67% mean reduction in resting LVOT pressure gradient (LVOT-G) and a 55% mean reduction in provokable (Valsalva) LVOT-G were observed in patients receiving the 100 and 200 mg single doses. LVOT gradients less than 30 mmHg at rest and less than 50 mmHg with Valsalva were observed in 60% of patients receiving 100 or 200 mg of EDG-7500. Importantly, gradient reduction was achieved without a meaningful change in LVEF. Treatment with a single dose of EDG-7500 also led to a 64% mean reduction in NT-proBNP, a key biomarker of heart failure, in the 200 mg cohort. This reduction highlights the potential of our mechanism in the treatment of diseases of diastolic dysfunction, including non-obstructive HCM.

Across the Phase 1 and CIRRUS-HCM trials, no subjects had a LVEF reduction to below 50% across a broad range of EDG-7500 exposures.

“Based on the strength of clinical and preclinical data to-date, we have initiated the 28-day part of CIRRUS-HCM in patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM,” said Marc Semigran, M.D., Chief Development Officer, Edgewise Therapeutics. “Importantly, we plan to continue the evaluation of tolerability, pharmacokinetics and effects on LVOT-G, LVEF, biomarkers and measures of feel and function in these patients.”

Anjali T. Owens, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Inherited Cardiac Disease, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and CIRRUS-HCM Investigator highlighted, “There continues to be an unmet need for patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM, and we are excited to be part of the ongoing CIRRUS-HCM trial evaluating a novel treatment.”

Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Edgewise Therapeutics added, “We believe our innovative approach, where we have observed gradient relief without reductions in LVEF, has the potential to be a valuable advancement in the treatment of obstructive HCM. We expect to report initial 28-day data in the first quarter of 2025.”

About EDG-7500

EDG-7500 is a novel oral, selective, cardiac sarcomere modulator, specifically designed to slow early contraction velocity and address impaired cardiac relaxation associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction. Preclinical data in models of both obstructive and non-obstructive HCM suggest the ability to drive a beneficial response at a low risk of decreasing left ventricular ejection fraction below normal. The Company is enrolling CIRRUS-HCM, a three-part, multi-center, open-label trial, in approximately 55 patients with HCM at up to 20 clinical sites in the U.S. The primary objective of Part A of the trial was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a single oral dose of EDG-7500. Other key outcome measures included pharmacokinetics (PK), LVEF, and resting and provocable LVOT-G. Parts B and C will evaluate multiple doses of EDG-7500 over 28-days in patients with obstructive or non-obstructive HCM.

About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is the most common form of genetic heart disease, affecting approximately one in 500 people, and is associated with reduced quality of life and an elevated risk of heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, and sudden cardiac death (SCD). Individuals with HCM can become extremely limited in their functional capacity and ability to perform the activities of daily living. Commonly experienced symptoms include breathlessness, irregular heartbeats, chest pain, tiredness, dizziness, or even fainting. These symptoms are caused by excessive contraction and thickening (hypertrophy) of the left ventricular wall of the heart. Over time, the thickened muscle becomes stiff, making it difficult for the heart to relax and fill with blood (diastolic dysfunction). There are two major forms of HCM obstructive and non-obstructive. The obstructive HCM pathology is observed in two thirds, while non-obstructive HCM is present in one third of all individuals with HCM. Despite advancements in treatment options for some HCM patients, there remains a significant unmet need for additional therapeutic approaches for patients.