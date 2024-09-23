BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by NJBIZ as one of the 2024 Empowering Women honorees. This prestigious award highlights companies and organizations throughout New Jersey that demonstrate a strong commitment to empowering and elevating women in the workplace.

The NJBIZ Empowering Women program celebrates businesses that have implemented initiatives and policies aimed at fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for women, providing them with opportunities for leadership, professional growth, and mentorship.

Edible Garden has continuously prioritized programs that support women across all levels of the organization, including leadership development programs, flexible work policies, and mentorship opportunities designed to help women advance in their careers. The Company is dedicated to building a workplace that encourages collaboration, innovation, and growth.

"We are incredibly honored to be named an NJBIZ 2024 Empowering Women honoree,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “At Edible Garden, we are committed to promoting a culture where women are empowered to achieve their full potential. This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering a workplace where all employees have the opportunity to thrive. This award further underscores Edible Garden’s commitment to sustainability not only in agriculture but also in corporate culture, aligning with the company’s mission to cultivate a positive impact on both people and the planet.”