BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that its Pulp line of fermented, USDA Organic, sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products, are now available at Green’s Natural Foods in New York and New Jersey.

Green's Natural Foods is a retailer designed to meet the unique needs of their diverse customer base. Green's is renowned for its commitment to health, featuring 100% organic produce, all-natural Non-GMO groceries, and bulk foods. Each store is a haven for wellness enthusiasts, boasting an organic juice and smoothie bar and a fresh foods department with convenient grab-and-go options. Additionally, Green's offers an extensive selection of vitamins, supplements, and health and beauty products.

"We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Greens Natural Foods by bringing our Pulp line of fermented, sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products to their stores across New York and New Jersey," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “Green’s Natural Foods has been an exceptional partner in supporting our mission to provide fresh, locally grown, and sustainable products. The addition of the Pulp line allows Edible Garden to further satisfy the growing demand for clean-label, innovative foods that deliver both incredible flavor and health benefits.”

“Since its launch, the Pulp line has garnered enthusiastic feedback from sauce lovers, who appreciate the bold flavors and unique peppers that take their meals from 'Bland to Bold,' aligning perfectly with Edible Garden’s reputation as 'The Flavor Maker.' We are confident that our collaboration with Green’s Natural Foods will continue to generate the same positive response from their loyal customers."