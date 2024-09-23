Edison International, Southern California Edison Declare Dividends

ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

The board of directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.78 per share, payable on Oct. 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on Oct. 7, 2024.

Additionally, the board of directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following dividends, payable Dec. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on Dec. 13, 2024:

Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II’s 5.10% Trust Preference Securities

Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.518084 per security on SCE Trust III’s 5.75% Trust Preference Securities

Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV’s 5.375% Trust Preference Securities

Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V’s 5.45% Trust Preference Securities

Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI’s 5.00% Trust Preference Securities

Series M preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.46875 per security on SCE Trust VII’s 7.50% Trust Preference Securities

Series N preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.434375 per security on SCE Trust VIII’s 6.95% Trust Preference Securities

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, focused on providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility delivering electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Trio (formerly Edison Energy), a portfolio of nonregulated competitive businesses providing integrated sustainability and energy advisory services to large commercial, industrial and institutional organizations in North America and Europe.

