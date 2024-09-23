Edison International, Southern California Edison Declare Dividends

ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
The board of directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.78 per share, payable on Oct. 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on Oct. 7, 2024.
Additionally, the board of directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following dividends, payable Dec. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on Dec. 13, 2024:
About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, focused on providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility delivering electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Trio (formerly Edison Energy), a portfolio of nonregulated competitive businesses providing integrated sustainability and energy advisory services to large commercial, industrial and institutional organizations in North America and Europe.
