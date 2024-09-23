Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

Edison International, Southern California Edison Declare Dividends

ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

The board of directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.78 per share, payable on Oct. 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on Oct. 7, 2024.

Additionally, the board of directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following dividends, payable Dec. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on Dec. 13, 2024:

  • Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II’s 5.10% Trust Preference Securities
  • Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.518084 per security on SCE Trust III’s 5.75% Trust Preference Securities
  • Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV’s 5.375% Trust Preference Securities
  • Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V’s 5.45% Trust Preference Securities
  • Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI’s 5.00% Trust Preference Securities
  • Series M preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.46875 per security on SCE Trust VII’s 7.50% Trust Preference Securities
  • Series N preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.434375 per security on SCE Trust VIII’s 6.95% Trust Preference Securities

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, focused on providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility delivering electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Trio (formerly Edison Energy), a portfolio of nonregulated competitive businesses providing integrated sustainability and energy advisory services to large commercial, industrial and institutional organizations in North America and Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920114862/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Sam Ramraj, (626) 302-2540

Media Relations: (626) 476-8120

News@sce.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY UTILITIES

SOURCE: Edison International

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/23/2024 06:00 PM/DISC: 09/23/2024 06:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920114862/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy