Tel-Aviv, Israel, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the USA, today announced a key achievement in its U.S. strategic growth plan. The Company has successfully entered into an agreement for the sale and transfer of Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) linked to its Fairfield (13.4 MW), Malakoff (13.92 MW), Mexia (11.1 MW), and Talco (10.5 MW) solar projects, all located in the State of Texas, USA. The agreement was executed with a reputable financial institution, with vast experience in executing tax credit transactions.

Through this transaction, the Company expects to receive approximately $19 million from the sale of Investment Tax Credits, representing approximately 32% of the expected total portfolio costs. The sale is facilitated under the Inflation Reduction Act’s new transferability provisions, allowing Ellomay to retain 100% of the operating profits from these projects. Funds from the sale of the ITCs generated from a project will be disbursed after such project is placed in service and meets the applicable requirements. The Company expects the Fairfield and Malakoff projects to be placed in service by the end of Q4 2024, and the Mexia and Talco projects to be placed in service by the end of Q2 2025. The agreement includes customary indemnification obligations (for damages not covered by tax insurance policy), including in connection with certain continued eligibility requirements and scope of the ITCs, for which the Company provided a guarantee to the purchaser of the ITCs.

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay, said “The agreement to sell the Investment Tax Credits to an institutional buyer represents a major milestone in the development of Ellomay’s solar portfolio in Texas and underscores the Company’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy presence in the U.S. The Company sees great importance in its ability to sell the ITCs while maintaining the benefits of accelerated depreciation in the Company. The Company believes that additional projects in the pipeline will be able to follow a similar strategy.”

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are listed on the NYSE American and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including: