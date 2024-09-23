GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced it has secured approximately $400 million in orders in 2024 and 2025 associated with its vaccinia, smallpox and mpox product portfolio. This includes the previously disclosed U.S. government contract modification to procure ACAM2000®, (Smallpox and Mpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live), as well as CNJ-016® [Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)] (VIGIV) contract options exercised in 2023 and 2024. To date in 2024, customer orders of nearly $210 million have been delivered for ACAM2000® and VIGIV. For the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, Emergent is confirmed to deliver an incremental $185+ million in ACAM2000® and VIGIV orders.

“Emergent continues to be a trusted partner to supply medical countermeasures for biodefense and global health preparedness, and these incremental orders demonstrate our ongoing leadership to help address serious viral threats like smallpox and mpox,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “As a leader in public health preparedness for 25 years, we recognize that the world is increasingly dangerous, and we believe our products, services and overall capabilities are critical to safeguarding communities against potential public health outbreaks.”

Emergent is actively involved in playing its part in addressing the ongoing mpox outbreak. In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an update for ACAM2000® to include prevention of mpox disease in individuals determined to be at high risk for mpox infection in its label, in addition to the previously approved smallpox indication.

Shortly after achieving this regulatory milestone, Emergent announced that it submitted an Expression of Interest for ACAM2000® vaccine to be assessed for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO). This was in response to the WHO’s invitation for mpox vaccine manufacturers to submit dossiers for EUL evaluation. Emergent is currently in discussions with the WHO surrounding next steps for a potential EUL or Prequalification submission for ACAM2000®. The EUL/Prequalification process is part of the WHO’s broader efforts to support the mpox outbreak response and is a prerequisite of the recent and related UNICEF emergency tender.

In furtherance of its commitment to support mpox response efforts, Emergent has donated 50,000 doses of ACAM2000® for potential deployment across impacted countries across the African continent.

About ACAM2000®, (Smallpox and Mpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) ACAM2000® is indicated in the U.S. for active immunization for the prevention of smallpox and mpox disease in individuals determined to be at high risk for smallpox and mpox infection.

The labeling for ACAM2000® contains a contraindication for individuals with severe immunodeficiency. Severe localized or systemic infection with vaccinia (progressive vaccinia) may occur in persons with weakened immune systems. Individuals with severe immunodeficiency who are not expected to benefit from the vaccine should not receive ACAM2000®. The risk for experiencing severe vaccination complications must be weighed against the risk for experiencing a potentially severe or fatal smallpox or mpox infection.

Additionally, there are warnings and precautions for myocarditis, pericarditis, encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, encephalopathy, progressive vaccinia, generalized vaccinia, severe vaccinial skin infections, erythema multiforme major (including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome), eczema vaccinatum resulting in permanent sequelae or death, accidental eye infection (ocular vaccinia), which can cause ocular complications that may lead to blindness, and fetal death. These may occur following either primary vaccination or revaccination with live vaccinia virus vaccines, including ACAM2000®. These risks are increased in certain individuals and may result in severe disability, permanent neurological sequalae and/or death.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for ACAM2000®, (Smallpox and Mpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) Vaccine for full Boxed Warning and additional safety information.

About CNJ-016® [Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)] (VIGIV) (See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning)

WARNING: INTERACTIONS WITH GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS Blood glucose measurement in patients receiving Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) (VIGIV) must be done with a glucose-specific method (monitor and test strips) to avoid interference by maltose contained in VIGIV. Maltose in IGIV products may give falsely high blood glucose levels in certain types of blood glucose testing systems (for example those based on the GDH-PQQ or glucose-dye-oxidoreductase methods) resulting in inappropriate administration of insulin and life-threatening hypoglycemia. Cases of true hypoglycemia may go untreated if the hypoglycemic state is masked by falsely elevated glucose readings.

Carefully review the product information of the blood glucose testing system, including that of the test strips, to determine if the system is appropriate for use with maltose-containing parenteral products.