EnerGeo Alliance and IBP Signed a Reciprocal Agreement

Houston, U.S., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerGeo Alliance and IBP, Brazilian Petroleum and Gas Institute, announced that they entered into an agreement to work together on shared issues and common areas of interest.

The reciprocal agreement, signed today in Rio de Janeiro during the ROG.e 2024 event, lays the framework for future collaboration on regulatory efforts and participation in issue-based joint trade workgroups.

It also includes benefits of reciprocal recognition and attribution to trades' contributions in joint efforts, cross-promotion activities, and privileged conditions to access publications and events.

"We welcome this agreement and look forward to many opportunities to collaborate with IBP," commented Nikki Martin, EnerGeo Alliance President & CEO. "At EnerGeo Alliance, we believe in the power of collaboration to address shared issues and continue to shape the future of the energy and energy geoscience industries."

“We are very pleased with the partnership with EnergGeo Alliance. It´s an important move to broaden technical knowledge promotion and reach out to new audiences,” commented Roberto Ardenghy, IBP President & CEO.