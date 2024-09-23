The first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic profile of ENX-104 in healthy volunteers

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engrail Therapeutics, a precision neuroscience company focused on the development of transformational therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced initiation of a Phase 1 single ascending dose clinical study for ENX-104 in healthy volunteers. ENX-104 is a potent and selective dopamine D2/D3 receptor antagonist designed to enhance dopamine neurotransmission by preferential autoreceptor inhibition at low doses. The lead indication for ENX-104 is the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) characterized by anhedonia (aMDD). Anhedonia is the inability to experience pleasure in normally pleasurable activities and is a core symptom of MDD that is largely unresponsive to currently approved antidepressants.

“Dysregulation of dopamine in the reward centers of the brain is believed to underlie anhedonia which is experienced by 60-70% of MDD patients. ENX-104 provides a novel and targeted approach to enhancing dopamine modulation and represents a potential new therapeutic modality for the treatment of patients with aMDD,” said Vikram Sudarsan, PhD, chief executive officer of Engrail. “The initiation of this Phase 1 study is a significant step forward for ENX-104 and an important milestone for Engrail as our second clinical-stage program.”

The ENX-104 Phase 1 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single ascending dose clinical study that is expected to enroll up to 48 healthy adult volunteers. The primary objective is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ENX-104 after a single oral administration of increasing doses in separate cohorts. Each dose cohort will include 8 subjects, with 6 subjects randomized to ENX-104 and 2 to placebo. The study is also designed to measure pharmacokinetics and explore the pharmacodynamic effects of ENX-104 on biomarkers associated with changes in dopamine neurotransmission in order to ascertain target engagement.