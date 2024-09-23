Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Enliven Therapeutics Announces Details Regarding the Presentation of Updated ELVN-001 Phase 1a ...

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors, today announced details for the updated ELVN-001 Phase 1a data, which was selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Hematology International Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Foundation (ESH-iCMLf) 26th Annual John Goldman Conference taking place September 27-29 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., Associated Press

ELVN-001 is a potent, highly selective, potentially best-in-class small molecule kinase inhibitor designed to specifically target the BCR-ABL gene fusion, the oncogenic driver for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Details of the oral presentation are as follows: Title: Preliminary safety and efficacy of ELVN-001, a selective active site inhibitor of BCR::ABL1 in CML Presenter: Fabian Lang, MD, Goethe University Hospital Session: Scientific Session 5: New drugs and combinations Session Date/Time: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 3:00 - 4:20 p.m. CEST Presentation Time: 3:35 - 3:50 p.m. CEST / 9:35 - 9:50 a.m. ET

A copy of the presentation will be available by visiting the “ Program Presentations & Publications ” section of the Company’s website at www.enliventherapeutics.com.

About Enliven Therapeutics Enliven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help people with cancer not only live longer, but live better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach that improves survival and enhances overall well-being. Enliven’s discovery process combines deep insights in clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Contact Investors ir@enliventherapeutics.com

Media media@enliventherapeutics.com

