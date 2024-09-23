BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors, today announced details for the updated ELVN-001 Phase 1a data, which was selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Hematology International Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Foundation (ESH-iCMLf) 26th Annual John Goldman Conference taking place September 27-29 in Prague, Czech Republic.

ELVN-001 is a potent, highly selective, potentially best-in-class small molecule kinase inhibitor designed to specifically target the BCR-ABL gene fusion, the oncogenic driver for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Details of the oral presentation are as follows: Title: Preliminary safety and efficacy of ELVN-001, a selective active site inhibitor of BCR::ABL1 in CML Presenter: Fabian Lang, MD, Goethe University Hospital Session: Scientific Session 5: New drugs and combinations Session Date/Time: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 3:00 - 4:20 p.m. CEST Presentation Time: 3:35 - 3:50 p.m. CEST / 9:35 - 9:50 a.m. ET

A copy of the presentation will be available by visiting the “ Program Presentations & Publications ” section of the Company’s website at www.enliventherapeutics.com.