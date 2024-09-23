Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX:EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on September 17, 2024.

Enthusiast Gaming Inc., Associated Press

All nominees as set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated August 16, 2024 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
John Albright4,226,43593.88%275,2886.12%
Scott Michael O’Neil4,246,68694.33%255,0375.67%
Thomas Hearne3,509,15577.95%992,56822.05%
John Zorbas3,152,96470.04%1,348,75929.96%
Sara Slane3,503,58877.83%998,13522.17%
Jordan Gnat3,504,79377.85%996,93022.15%

The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at six (6); and (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of VoteVotes For%Withheld/ Against%
Number of DirectorsCarried6,716,60286.89%1,013,47013.11%
Appointment of AuditorsCarried7,560,52297.81%169,5502.19%
About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contacts Enthusiast Gaming – Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO Investors – investor@enthusiastgaming.com   

