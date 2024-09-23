SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
Entravision, in partnership with AltaMed Health Services and BSP Research, has released the first set of findings from the 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll, providing exclusive, real-time insights into its weekly findings of Latino voter priorities ahead of the upcoming November election. The top findings from this week’s results were economic concerns, such as cost of living, jobs and the economy, and housing affordability.
Key Findings From Week 1:
Issue Salience: Quality of Life issues are top of mind for Latino voters. When asked to name their three most important issues that they’d like to see leaders address, the top responses were:
Hot button social issues like abortion, guns, immigration reform for current immigrants, and border policy filled out the next tier of important issues.
Enthusiasm and Outreach: With seven weeks to go, overall energy for participation is high. 87% of Latino voters indicate they are either certain to vote (74%) or likely to (13%). Mean Motivation (scale 0-10) was 8.01.
However, a majority of Hispanic voters—52%—have not been contacted by anyone, either party, either candidate, or any civic/non-profit, to register or vote. While 68% of respondents felt informed enough to vote, 32% nationwide felt like they needed more information, making the need for outreach from candidates and parties even more acute.
Policy Action on Issue priorities:
Health Care Concerns: Concerns over costs ranked among the top issues for Hispanic voters, and this included drug costs. In addition to 87% of respondents favoring allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, when asked to identify their healthcare concerns:
Candidates and Parties:
FAVORABILITY
VP Kamala Harris
60
35
+24 (difference due to rounding)
President Joe Biden
49
45
+4
MN Gov Tim Walz
48
30
+18
Fmr Pres Donald Trump
37
57
-20
OH Sen JD Vance
31
49
-18
PARTY REPUTATIONS
When asked whether each political party is doing a good job reaching out to Latinos, didn’t care much, or were hostile, the results significantly favored Democrats. Half of all respondents thought the Democrats did a good job, compared with just a third of Republicans. By contrast, while 14% thought Democrats were hostile, more than twice that number (29%) saw the GOP in that way.
Democrat
Republican
Good Job Reaching Out
50
33
Doesn’t Care Too Much
36
38
Hostile
14
29
DEBATE
Among respondents who reported seeing all or part of the debate on Tuesday, (9/10), 66% felt that Vice President Harris had prevailed in the debate, compared with 34% believing former President Trump had won.
ELECTION INTENT
Among all voters, Harris leads Trump 55-33 (+22) with 12% reporting indecision or a preference for another candidate. It is too early to say how undecided voters will break. Among just voters who say they have made up their mind regarding the presidential race, the race stands at 63-37.
The generic congressional ballot was 54-34 (+20) favoring Democratic nominees.
The 2024 National Latino Voter Tracking Poll topline report is available here.
As the only weekly national poll focused specifically on Latino voters, this survey tracks the opinions of 500 registered Latino voters each week, offering a critical perspective on the electorate’s concerns. The first set of results, collected between September 11 and September 15, reveal significant trends shaping the Latino electorate’s voting decisions. Respondents had the option to complete the survey in either English or Spanish. With a margin of error of +/- 4.4%, these findings shed light on the key issues and political dynamics affecting Latino voters across the nation.
For additional information, please visit: entravision.com/political.
About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a media and advertising technology company. Our broadcast properties include the largest television affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks and one of the largest groups of primarily Spanish-language radio stations in the United States, providing our customers with substantial access and engagement opportunities in the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform enables customers, primarily mobile app developers, to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com.
About AltaMed Health Services
AltaMed understands that when people have health care that looks at their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences; they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. So we’re delivering complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Since 1969, our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities—has focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and even essential community services. With more than 60 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age.
About AltaMed Health Services My Vote. My Health.
My Vote. My Health. is a campaign led by AltaMed Health Services, one of the nation’s largest federally qualified community health centers, to mobilize patients, families and residents in our Southern California service areas to address the social and political determinants of health. My Vote. My Health. partners with other community healthcare providers and local civic engagement organizations to help increase Latino civic participation to improve the quality of life of underserved and underrepresented communities locally and across California.
About BSP Research
BSP Research is a Latino-owned polling, research and analytics firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and directed by four PhD-holding political scientists.
