Entravision, in partnership with AltaMed Health Services and BSP Research, has released the first set of findings from the 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll, providing exclusive, real-time insights into its weekly findings of Latino voter priorities ahead of the upcoming November election. The top findings from this week’s results were economic concerns, such as cost of living, jobs and the economy, and housing affordability.

Key Findings From Week 1:

Issue Salience: Quality of Life issues are top of mind for Latino voters. When asked to name their three most important issues that they’d like to see leaders address, the top responses were:

Cost of Living and Inflation 57%

Jobs and the Economy 35%

Housing Costs/Affordability 28%

Abortion/Reproductive Rights 27%

Gun Violence 26%

Health Care costs 19%

Immigration Reform for current immigrants 19%

Border Issues 18%

Hot button social issues like abortion, guns, immigration reform for current immigrants, and border policy filled out the next tier of important issues.

Enthusiasm and Outreach: With seven weeks to go, overall energy for participation is high. 87% of Latino voters indicate they are either certain to vote (74%) or likely to (13%). Mean Motivation (scale 0-10) was 8.01.

However, a majority of Hispanic voters—52%—have not been contacted by anyone, either party, either candidate, or any civic/non-profit, to register or vote. While 68% of respondents felt informed enough to vote, 32% nationwide felt like they needed more information, making the need for outreach from candidates and parties even more acute.

Policy Action on Issue priorities:

87% favor allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

83% favor a law to ban price gouging.

70% want a law to guarantee abortion access.

69% want a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have lived here for a long time.

66% want to expand Medicare and Medicaid access to Dreamers and DACA recipients.

62% would ban assault rifles.

Health Care Concerns: Concerns over costs ranked among the top issues for Hispanic voters, and this included drug costs. In addition to 87% of respondents favoring allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, when asked to identify their healthcare concerns:

59% cited access to cheaper and more affordable services,

42% mentioned access to primary care, and

34% said access to services in their communities.

Candidates and Parties:

FAVORABILITY

VP Kamala Harris 60 35 +24 (difference due to rounding) President Joe Biden 49 45 +4 MN Gov Tim Walz 48 30 +18 Fmr Pres Donald Trump 37 57 -20 OH Sen JD Vance 31 49 -18

Vice President Harris was viewed most favorably of any of the national political figure, with 60% viewing her favorably and 35% unfavorably.

The difference in favorability between the Vice President and President suggests this would be a very different election if the President had persevered in his reelection effort.

While VP candidates are often seen as less impactful on presidential races, the 36 point favorability gap between Governor Walz (+18) and Senator Vance (-18) is notable.

PARTY REPUTATIONS

When asked whether each political party is doing a good job reaching out to Latinos, didn’t care much, or were hostile, the results significantly favored Democrats. Half of all respondents thought the Democrats did a good job, compared with just a third of Republicans. By contrast, while 14% thought Democrats were hostile, more than twice that number (29%) saw the GOP in that way.

Democrat Republican Good Job Reaching Out 50 33 Doesn’t Care Too Much 36 38 Hostile 14 29

DEBATE

Among respondents who reported seeing all or part of the debate on Tuesday, (9/10), 66% felt that Vice President Harris had prevailed in the debate, compared with 34% believing former President Trump had won.

ELECTION INTENT