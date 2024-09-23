SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Entravision, in collaboration with AltaMed Health Services and BSP Research, has released the second set of results from the 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll, continuing to offer real-time insights into the evolving priorities of Latino voters as the November election approaches.

The second week’s results shed more light on voter concerns around economic stability, healthcare affordability, and voting engagement, particularly among younger Latinos.

Key Findings From Week 2:

Presidential Race Remains Stable Kamala Harris maintains a lead over Donald Trump among Latino voters, with a 56% to 33% margin, virtually unchanged from Week 1’s 55% to 33%. However, 9% of Latino voters remain completely undecided.

Both Parties Need to Do More to Win Latino Voters' Support Less than half (47%) of Latino voters feel the Democratic Party is doing a good job of reaching out to them, while only a third (32%) believe the GOP is effectively courting the Latino vote.

Younger Latino Voters Remain Unengaged Only 55% of younger Latino voters (ages 18-29) are "almost certain" they will vote, compared to 70% of all Latino voters. Nearly half (46%) of younger Latinos feel they do not have enough information to make a presidential voting decision.

Early Voting and Mail-in Process Confusion Grows Currently, 49% of Latino voters intend to vote early, with 29% opting for in-person voting and 20% choosing to vote by mail. However, among those who plan to vote by mail, the percentage of individuals unfamiliar with the process has risen from 11% in Week 1 to 21% in week 2. This indicates a growing uncertainty about mail-in voting among Latino voters.

Latino Voters Overwhelmingly Support Lower Drug Prices A strong 87% of Latino voters support allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, with support consistent across all segments, including 83% of GOP respondents.

The 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll will run for eight weeks, with weekly updates released every Monday. Each week, 500 Latino voters from across the country will be surveyed on their voting intentions, key issues, healthcare concerns, and candidate favorability.

