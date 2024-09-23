SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Entravision, in collaboration with AltaMed Health Services and BSP Research, has released the second set of results from the 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll, continuing to offer real-time insights into the evolving priorities of Latino voters as the November election approaches.
The second week’s results shed more light on voter concerns around economic stability, healthcare affordability, and voting engagement, particularly among younger Latinos.
Key Findings From Week 2:
The 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll will run for eight weeks, with weekly updates released every Monday. Each week, 500 Latino voters from across the country will be surveyed on their voting intentions, key issues, healthcare concerns, and candidate favorability.
About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a media and advertising technology company. Our broadcast properties include the largest television affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks and one of the largest groups of primarily Spanish-language radio stations in the United States, providing our customers with substantial access and engagement opportunities in the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform enables customers, primarily mobile app developers, to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com.
About AltaMed Health Services
AltaMed understands that when people have health care that looks at their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences; they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. So we’re delivering complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Since 1969, our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities—has focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and even essential community services. With more than 60 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age.
About AltaMed Health Services My Vote. My Health.
My Vote. My Health. is a campaign led by AltaMed Health Services, one of the nation’s largest federally qualified community health centers, to mobilize patients, families and residents in our Southern California service areas to address the social and political determinants of health. My Vote. My Health. partners with other community healthcare providers and local civic engagement organizations to help increase Latino civic participation to improve the quality of life of underserved and underrepresented communities locally and across California.
About BSP Research
BSP Research is a Latino-owned polling, research and analytics firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and directed by four PhD-holding political scientists.
