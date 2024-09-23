Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Entravision, AltaMed Health Services, and BSP Research Release Week 2 Results from the 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll

AP News, Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Entravision, in collaboration with AltaMed Health Services and BSP Research, has released the second set of results from the 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll, continuing to offer real-time insights into the evolving priorities of Latino voters as the November election approaches.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924744417/en/

The second week’s results shed more light on voter concerns around economic stability, healthcare affordability, and voting engagement, particularly among younger Latinos.

Key Findings From Week 2:

  • Presidential Race Remains Stable Kamala Harris maintains a lead over Donald Trump among Latino voters, with a 56% to 33% margin, virtually unchanged from Week 1’s 55% to 33%. However, 9% of Latino voters remain completely undecided.
  • Both Parties Need to Do More to Win Latino Voters' Support Less than half (47%) of Latino voters feel the Democratic Party is doing a good job of reaching out to them, while only a third (32%) believe the GOP is effectively courting the Latino vote.
  • Younger Latino Voters Remain Unengaged Only 55% of younger Latino voters (ages 18-29) are "almost certain" they will vote, compared to 70% of all Latino voters. Nearly half (46%) of younger Latinos feel they do not have enough information to make a presidential voting decision.
  • Early Voting and Mail-in Process Confusion Grows Currently, 49% of Latino voters intend to vote early, with 29% opting for in-person voting and 20% choosing to vote by mail. However, among those who plan to vote by mail, the percentage of individuals unfamiliar with the process has risen from 11% in Week 1 to 21% in week 2. This indicates a growing uncertainty about mail-in voting among Latino voters.
  • Latino Voters Overwhelmingly Support Lower Drug Prices A strong 87% of Latino voters support allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, with support consistent across all segments, including 83% of GOP respondents.

The 2024 National Latino Voter Tracking Poll topline report is available here.

The 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll will run for eight weeks, with weekly updates released every Monday. Each week, 500 Latino voters from across the country will be surveyed on their voting intentions, key issues, healthcare concerns, and candidate favorability.

For additional information, please visit: entravision.com/political.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a media and advertising technology company. Our broadcast properties include the largest television affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks and one of the largest groups of primarily Spanish-language radio stations in the United States, providing our customers with substantial access and engagement opportunities in the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform enables customers, primarily mobile app developers, to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com.

About AltaMed Health Services

AltaMed understands that when people have health care that looks at their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences; they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. So we’re delivering complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Since 1969, our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities—has focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and even essential community services. With more than 60 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age.

About AltaMed Health Services My Vote. My Health.

My Vote. My Health. is a campaign led by AltaMed Health Services, one of the nation’s largest federally qualified community health centers, to mobilize patients, families and residents in our Southern California service areas to address the social and political determinants of health. My Vote. My Health. partners with other community healthcare providers and local civic engagement organizations to help increase Latino civic participation to improve the quality of life of underserved and underrepresented communities locally and across California.

About BSP Research

BSP Research is a Latino-owned polling, research and analytics firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and directed by four PhD-holding political scientists.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924744417/en/

CONTACT: Marcelo Gaete, EVP, Public and Government Relations, Entravision

mgaete@entravision.comChristina Sanchez, Vice President, Public Affairs, AltaMed

chsanchez@altamed.org

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TV AND RADIO ELECTIONS/CAMPAIGNS CONGRESSIONAL NEWS/VIEWS GENERAL HEALTH PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT HEALTHCARE REFORM DIGITAL MARKETING SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT MARKETING HEALTH MARKETING WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT STATE/LOCAL COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC POLICY

SOURCE: Entravision

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 01:51 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 01:52 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924744417/en

