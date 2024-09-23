BOWIE, Md., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 50 years of operating under the same mission statement, the Epilepsy Foundation unveiled its new mission to staff, partners, and supporters at its annual Leadership Conference in Atlanta. The new mission statement, in addition to a new vision, reflects the role the Epilepsy Foundation plays in the epilepsy community and clearly communicates how it will continue to serve the nearly 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States.

The Epilepsy Foundation’s new statements are:

Mission: To improve the quality of life for those affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection.

Vision: So no one faces epilepsy alone

“These statements acknowledge the challenges people with epilepsy may face, while empowering them to navigate their individual journeys with knowledge and hope,” said Bernice Martin Lee, chief executive officer, Epilepsy Foundation. “Our new mission reinforces the role we play within the epilepsy community — we are the first place people turn to for information, we help navigate the complexities of epilepsy, and we provide valuable insights throughout the journey to inform seizure control and treatment decisions. With the Epilepsy Foundation by their side, people with epilepsy and their caregivers have power over their journey.”